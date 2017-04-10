 

Joint media briefing planned for 'national day of action'

2017-04-10 05:02

Tammy Petersen, News24

Demonstrators protest against President Jacob Zuma. (AP)

Demonstrators protest against President Jacob Zuma. (AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Tshwane - Opposition parties are expected to hold a joint press briefing in Tshwane on Monday to outline what they call the National Day of Action on Wednesday. 

This as part of their collective call for President Jacob Zuma to step down.

This mass action is planned for Wednesday, April 12 – Zuma’s 75th birthday.

Political parties, including the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), African People’s Convention (APC), Congress of the People (COPE), Democratic Alliance (DA), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the United Democratic Movement (UDM), have joined forces in their call for Zuma to stop down.

The parties will march to the Union Buildings, just days after thousands of South Africans took to the streets in protests held across the country, demanding that the President step down.

News24 previously reported that the parties say the President should step down because:

- Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle of four finance ministers in three years has plunged the country into “junk status”. International ratings agencies have downgraded South Africa and this will lead to high interest rates levied on home, car and student loans, to high food prices and to a bigger fiscal debt.

- Zuma used an unsubstantiated and bogus intelligence report to remove a competent minister and deputy minister of finance, and replace them with under-experienced yes-men. This means he uses state security agencies to fight political battles.

- Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle was not in the best interests of the country in that it protected and rewarded incompetent ministers who have thrown state institutions into disarray like Faith Muthambi (SABC) and Bathabile Dlamini (social grants).

- The Constitutional Court found that Jacob Zuma acted illegally, unlawfully and failed to uphold, defend and respect the Constitution in that he disregarded the public protector’s remedial action on the Nkandla corruption.


Read more on:    cope  |  apc  |  da  |  acdp  |  udm  |  eff  |  ifp  |  faith muthambi  |  jacob zuma  |  bathabile dlamini  |  pretoria  |  nkandla upgrade  |  politics 2017

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Gordhan: ANC risks losing 2019 election

2017-04-10 05:02

Inside News24

 
Partner Content
The easiest ‘would you rather' travel edition game ever!

Have you ever been at an airport and found yourself dreaming of sitting on one of those planes jetting off on an adventure?

/News
WATCH: Footage shows stun grenade fired outside Gupta home

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 05:54 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 05:53 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, April 08 2017-04-08 22:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 