Joint media briefing planned for 'national day of action'

Tshwane - Opposition parties are expected to hold a joint press briefing in Tshwane on Monday to outline what they call the National Day of Action on Wednesday.

This as part of their collective call for President Jacob Zuma to step down.

This mass action is planned for Wednesday, April 12 – Zuma’s 75th birthday.

Political parties, including the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), African People’s Convention (APC), Congress of the People (COPE), Democratic Alliance (DA), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the United Democratic Movement (UDM), have joined forces in their call for Zuma to stop down.

The parties will march to the Union Buildings, just days after thousands of South Africans took to the streets in protests held across the country, demanding that the President step down.

News24 previously reported that the parties say the President should step down because:

- Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle of four finance ministers in three years has plunged the country into “junk status”. International ratings agencies have downgraded South Africa and this will lead to high interest rates levied on home, car and student loans, to high food prices and to a bigger fiscal debt.

- Zuma used an unsubstantiated and bogus intelligence report to remove a competent minister and deputy minister of finance, and replace them with under-experienced yes-men. This means he uses state security agencies to fight political battles.

- Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle was not in the best interests of the country in that it protected and rewarded incompetent ministers who have thrown state institutions into disarray like Faith Muthambi (SABC) and Bathabile Dlamini (social grants).

- The Constitutional Court found that Jacob Zuma acted illegally, unlawfully and failed to uphold, defend and respect the Constitution in that he disregarded the public protector’s remedial action on the Nkandla corruption.



