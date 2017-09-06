 

Joost’s brother confesses: ‘I cried until my desk was sopping wet with tears while writing this’

2017-09-06 17:30

Jacques Myburgh, YOU

Joost van der Westhuizen’s brother Pieter says writing his book was a huge emotional undertaking for him.

“I cried until my desk was sopping wet every time I sat down to write,” the late Bok legend’s brother said at his book launch.

“I managed to work through my heartache.”

Pieter hosted a media launch for his book, In the Shadow of a Legend, at the Leriba Hotel in Centurion on Wednesday.

“The book contains 30 slices of Joost and Pieter’s life together. All are memories and anecdotes which personally touched Pieter about his brother”, says Coenie Schoeman of Carpe Diem Media, who published the book. 

Last month the Christian book shop, CUM books, stopped the delivery of the book to their stores nationwide, because there was too much “negative publicity” around it.

CUM still hasn’t reversed their decision.

“I have nothing against CUM,” says Pieter.

“I was there on Sunday and bought myself three books, but it’s a shame that things turned out this way. I just wanted the messages in my book to touch someone’s life. The right reader will find the message in these pages.

Pieter says people have simply overreacted. 

“There was a negative reaction and people started to talk without actually having read the read book themselves. Now there’ll be some more clarity”.

A book launch for Joost’s family will also be held on Wednesday afternoon.

Joost’s wife, singer Amor Vittone, will not be present at the family book launch, although Pieter would not reveal her reasons for not attending. 

