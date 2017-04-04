 

JSC recommends 4 judges for ConCourt

2017-04-04 23:07

Jeanette Chabalala, News24

The Constitutional Court. (Lizeka Tandwa, News24

Johannesburg - The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has recommended four candidates for a position at the Constitutional Court.

JSC member Thoko Didiza said that following interviews on Tuesday, they would recommend four candidates to President Jacob Zuma:

- Supreme Court of Appeal Judges Leona Theron;

- Supreme Court of Appeal Judge Malcolm Wallis;

- Supreme Court of Appeal Judge Stevan Majiedt and;

- North Gauteng High Court Judge Jody Kollapen.

The JSC recommended that Zuma appoint North Gauteng High Court Judge Frans Legodi as Judge President in the Mpumalanga Division of the High Court.

Legodi was the only judge who was interviewed for the position on Tuesday afternoon.  

