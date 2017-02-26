 

Judge Moosa one of Cape Town's greatest sons

2017-02-26 22:10

Lizeka Tandwa, News24

Essa Moosa (GroundUp)

Western Cape - Judge Essa Moosa has been lauded for his work during apartheid and hailed as one of Cape Town's great sons, by the University of Western Cape (UWC)) and Cape Town mayor Patricia De Lille.

Moosa died in Cape Town at 11:15 on Sunday after an illness.

De Lille said Moosa was one of the most instrumental figures in the struggle against apartheid, advocating for equality and human rights for all.

"Hailing from District Six, he had lived through the injustices of our past and, as a human rights lawyer, he fought valiantly for those who were victims of the unjust apartheid regime. He will forever be remembered as one of Cape Town's great sons and for his integral role in the fight for freedom and equality," she said. 

UWC's Vice-Chancellor Professor Tyrone Pretorius said he will always be grateful for the vital role Moosa played at the University and beyond.

“Judge Moosa was one of the great pillars of this institution – a man of integrity and courage who believed strongly in human dignity and equality, and who wasn’t afraid to share that belief,” he said.

“We will remember him for his many contributions to this University and to this country, as well as for his role in helping to craft our current constitution and as a community leader. He will be dearly missed.”

Moosa served, as a founder executive member of the National Association of Democratic Lawyers. He chaired of the Western Cape Constitutional Committee of the African National Congress, and as a member of the Ministry of Justice Coordinating Committee that spearheaded community participation as lay assessors in the magistrate's courts.

