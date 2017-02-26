Judge Moosa’s death an enormous loss to SA - Zuma

Cape Town – President Jacob Zuma expressed his sadness upon hearing of Judge Essa Moosa’s death on Sunday morning.

“His passing is an enormous loss to South Africa of one our seasoned human rights activists,” he said in a statement.

“We wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Moosa family and relatives, our prayers and thoughts are with them during this difficult period. May his soul rest in peace.”

Moosa died peacefully at his family home on Sunday morning after a short illness, a family spokesperson confirmed.

“I feel that we have lost a part of us,” fellow human rights campaigner Mansoor Jaffer said of his comrade of more than 30 years.

“We forged bonds through the anti-apartheid struggle in the trenches.”

Zuma said Moosa would be remembered for his immense contribution in promoting and protecting human rights in his various roles.

Moosa hailed from District Six in Cape Town, which was flattened by the apartheid government. He went on to become a human rights lawyer, challenging apartheid violations such as detention without trial, and was a founding member of the National Association of Democratic Lawyers.

He retired as a judge of the Western Cape High Court in 2011 and in 2013 he was appointed head of a unit that would investigate complaints against members of the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations, better known as the Hawks.

Democratic Alliance MP Glynnis Breytenbach, for justice and constitutional development, extended condolences to Moosa's family and friends.



"He played a vital role in the establishment of our democracy, when he served on the ANC’s Constitutional Committee which supported the party’s negotiation team for the establishment of a democratic South Africa," she said.



The party thanked Moosa for his contributions.