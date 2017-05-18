Judgment expected in Ntlemeza's application to interdict Mbalula

Pretoria – The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria is on Thursday expected to hand down judgment in an application by former Hawks boss Major-General Berning Ntlemeza to interdict Police Minister Fikile Mbalula.

On Wednesday, Ntlemeza's lawyers argued that his application to interdict Mbalula was urgent, as the minister's actions were illegal.

Advocate Nceba Duduka argued that the interdict sought to stop Mbalula acting illegally, thus allowing Ntlemeza to return to his duties as Hawks boss.

This came despite the fact that the Supreme Court of Appeal would be hearing the enforcement order against Ntlemeza on June 2.

In March, the court found that then police minister Nathi Nhleko had ignored two court judgments, which found that Ntlemeza lacked integrity and honesty when he appointed him head of the elite police unit.

The court found that the findings in both judgments constituted "direct evidence" that Ntlemeza lacked the requisite honesty, integrity and conscientiousness to hold public office.

Ntlemeza applied for leave to appeal these findings, but was unsuccessful. However, he was granted leave to appeal an enforcement order which stopped him from going to work.

