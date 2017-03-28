Judgment expected in Rhodes Park rape, murder trial

Johannesburg – Judge Papi Masopa is expected to continue handing down his judgment in the case of three men accused of raping two women and killing their husbands in Rhodes Park, Johannesburg.

Masopa spent Monday afternoon going through testimonies in the High Court in Johannesburg.

Admore Ndlovu, 23, Thabo Nkala, 25, and Mduduzi Mathibela Lawrence, 32, were charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances, rape, and murder. They pleaded not guilty.

They were allegedly part of a 12-man gang who attacked two couples who had gone to the park in Kensington on the evening of Saturday, October 17, 2015, after a church service.

The four were reportedly forced to lie on the ground. A knife was used to cut off the underwear of both women before they were raped.

Their husbands, Zukisa Khela and Sizwe Tyeke, were forced to strip and were ordered into the lake, where they drowned. Police divers found the bodies.

The gang allegedly stole their clothes, jewellery, and cellphones.

During closing statements in the previous court sitting, prosecutor Monde Mbaqa told the court it was the trio's clear intention to rape and kill because they said: "Blood must be spilled here."