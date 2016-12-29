Youth in Prison South Africa (YiPSA) is an organisation focused on giving formally incarcerated youth skills through art education and entrepreneurial. They hope to give the former prisoners skills to cope once they are reintegrated into their communities. WATCH

Cape Town - Painter Judith Mason remained true to her art and beliefs and did not follow art trends, Netwerk24 reported on Thursday.

This was the tribute by art expert Marilyn Martin about acclaimed South African artist Mason who died on Thursday morning in her house in White River. She was 78.

“She will be remembered for her masterful technique in drawing and painting. She kept to her art and how she saw it. Her themes and topics where truly unique to South African art. She employed a realistic technique in her art pieces which ended up being surreal and metaphysical. Sometimes it was difficult as a spectator to look at her work. This was exactly what made one appreciate her work.”

Mason had an exhibition of new work at the Hermanus FynArts festival in June this year. She worked in various mediums, including oil, pencil, printmaking and mixed media. She produced several prestigious art books. Her works were rich in symbolism and mythology.

Mason's work is included in many major museums and corporate collections, not only in South Africa but also in collections in Europe, America and Australia.

She received her art training at the University of the Witwatersrand and held her first solo exhibition in 1964. She represented South Africa at the Venice Biennale, and at Art Basel.

In the 90s, her work became part of the South African school and university curricula.

Her commissioned works included work with Marguerite Stephens for the Royal Hotel in Durban, as well as stained glass work for the Great Park Synagogue in Johannesburg.

She also published works in books and collaborated with poets in joint publications with words and pictures. She also designed the book cover for the poet Joan Hambidge’s collection Lot se vrou (Lot's wife).