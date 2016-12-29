 

Judith Mason 'remained true to her art'

2016-12-29 20:05

Laetitia Pople, Netwerk24

Judith Mason. (Netwerk24, file)

Judith Mason. (Netwerk24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: Youth go from jail to art

2016-12-28 10:00

Youth in Prison South Africa (YiPSA) is an organisation focused on giving formally incarcerated youth skills through art education and entrepreneurial. They hope to give the former prisoners skills to cope once they are reintegrated into their communities. WATCH

Cape Town - Painter Judith Mason remained true to her art and beliefs and did not follow art trends, Netwerk24 reported on Thursday.

This was the tribute by art expert Marilyn Martin about acclaimed South African artist Mason who died on Thursday morning in her house in White River. She was 78.

“She will be remembered for her masterful technique in drawing and painting. She kept to her art and how she saw it. Her themes and topics where truly unique to South African art. She employed a realistic technique in her art pieces which ended up being surreal and metaphysical. Sometimes it was difficult as a spectator to look at her work. This was exactly what made one appreciate her work.”

Mason had an exhibition of new work at the Hermanus FynArts festival in June this year. She worked in various mediums, including oil, pencil, printmaking and mixed media. She produced several prestigious art books. Her works were rich in symbolism and mythology.

Mason's work is included in many major museums and corporate collections, not only in South Africa but also in collections in Europe, America and Australia.

She received her art training at the University of the Witwatersrand and held her first solo exhibition in 1964. She represented South Africa at the Venice Biennale, and at Art Basel.

In the 90s, her work became part of the South African school and university curricula.

Her commissioned works included work with Marguerite Stephens for the Royal Hotel in Durban, as well as stained glass work for the Great Park Synagogue in Johannesburg.

She also published works in books and collaborated with poets in joint publications with words and pictures. She also designed the book cover for the poet Joan Hambidge’s collection Lot se vrou (Lot's wife).

Read more on:    judith mason

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Bather dies after rip current sweeps him and girl out to sea in Mossel Bay

27 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
INFOGRAPHIC: New thinking required for retirement

Everything we believe about retirement is fast becoming outdated.

/News
'Our kids will never be the same' - parents on circumcision fiasco

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Muizenberg 18:21 PM
Road name: CONGESTION

Cape Town 18:10 PM
Road name: Kloof Nek Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday December 28 2016-12-28 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 