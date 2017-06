Bloemfontein - The trial of Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema was postponed in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court until October 27, pending an application by him in the Constitutional Court.

Netwerk24 reported that he appeared in front of about 30 of his supporters for allegedly contravening the Illegal Gatherings Act of 1956.

The case stems from 2014 when he encouraged EFF members at the party's election congress in Bloemfontein to illegally occupy land.

Advocate Raymond Mathenjua, on behalf of the state, said that an application by Malema's legal team for the scrapping of this act would probably be heard in July with a ruling expected in September.

There would then be greater clarity about whether Malema's prosecution would be pursued.

Advocate Floyd Legodi acted for Malema before head Magistrate Mziwonke Hinxa.