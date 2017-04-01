Justice cluster applauds Rhodes Park sentences

Johannesburg - Ministers in the justice and security cluster have welcomed the South Gauteng High Court sentencing against three men who were found guilty of murder, rape and robbery in Rhodes Park.

Admore Ndlovu, Thabo Nkala and Mduduzi Mathibela were sentenced to four life terms each on Friday for the rape of two women and the murder of their husbands in October 2015.

They were also given 15 years for robbery. The 15 years would run concurrently with the life terms.

“We applaud the efforts of the law enforcement agencies, the prosecuting authority and the judiciary," acting justice and correctional services minister Faith Muthambi said.

"Despite the long-wait for justice, the families of the victims can rest assured that no stone was left unturned in the case. We give credit to the forensic team and investigators for their skill and expertise which brought finality to this matter.

Strong message

Muthambi said the criminal justice system will continue with its fight against crime, including abuse but it was time that all members of society, including NGOs, the business community, among others come together to rid the nation of criminal activities.

“Government will not allow rape and murder to continue and we remain confident that law enforcement agencies will bring perpetrators to book and face the full wrath of the law.

"Society needs to change their mindset about the dignity to life and respect for each other."

Muthambi said government was optimistic that the "soundproof verdict" will convey a strong message to other perpetrators.

The trio were part of a 12-man gang that attacked the two couples in the park in Kensington on the evening of Saturday, October 17, 2015. The couples went there for a walk following a church service.

The four were forced to lie on the ground. A knife was used to cut off the underwear of both women before they were raped.

Their husbands, Zukisa Kela and Sizwe Tyeke, were forced to strip and were ordered into the lake, where they drowned. Police divers found the bodies.

The gang stole some of their clothes, jewellery, and cellphones.