 

Justice Ray Zondo appointed deputy chief justice

2017-06-07 14:54

News24

Johannesburg - Justice Ray Zondo has been appointed deputy chief justice, the presidency announced on Wednesday.

The position became available after Justice Dikgang Moseneke retired in 2016.

"Justice Zondo comes to the position of deputy chief justice with enormous experience in the broader legal profession," the presidency said.

Zondo worked as a human rights and labour lawyer before he was appointed a judge.

Zondo served on several commissions and committees, including the Goldstone Commission of Inquiry Regarding the Prevention of Violence and Intimidation, and the ministerial task team established in 1994 to draft the Labour Relations Bill.

He was appointed a Labour Court judge in November 1997.

In 1999, he was appointed as a judge of the then Transvaal provincial division of the High Court.

The following year, he was appointed judge president of the Labour Court and Labour Appeal Court for 10 years. After completing his term there, he returned to the North Gauteng division of the High Court.

He was appointed as an acting Constitutional Court judge from November 2011 until May 31, 2012. He became a Constitutional Court judge in September 2012.

