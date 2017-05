Johannesburg - A 27-year-old man is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Friday after the burnt body of his 22-year-old ex-girlfriend was found in a veld in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg.

Mokoena was allegedly killed and burnt by her ex-boyfriend after she was reported missing on April 28.



She was enrolled as a part-time student.



Police discovered her body on April 29.