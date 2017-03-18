Keep your Sassa cards - portfolio committee

Johannesburg - Chairperson of Parliament's portfolio committee on social development, Zoleka Capa, on Saturday made a call to all social grant beneficiaries to halt exchanging their Sassa cards.

Cape said beneficiaries should also not be receiving any other card for accessing their social grants up until the committee has been informed by Sassa officials.

She said the committee was aware of a process where grant beneficiaries were requested to exchange their Sassa cards.

“This is due to the current state of illegal deductions and also due to the Constitutional Court judgment that has instructed Sassa and the Department of Social Development to protect the database of Sassa grant beneficiaries and the usage of Sassa cards for payment only and nothing else,” said Capa.

President Jacob Zuma on Saturday announced that he will lead the inter-ministerial committee (IMC) on social security which is focusing on grant reforms.

The committee currently consists of Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant, Transport Minister Dipuo Peters and Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi.

Zuma said Telecommunications Minister Siyabonga Cwele, Communications Minister Faith Muthambi and Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba will now also sit on the committee.

The president said he welcomed the Constitutional Court ruling on Friday that Cash Paymaster Systems (CPS) continue distributing social grants for a year, after the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) was unable to insource the services.