Kenny Kunene opens a case after car is shot at

What To Read Next

We speak to DA spokesperson Phumzile Va Damme ahead of the local government elections. Watch what she had to say about Kenny Kunene's controversial painting. WATCH

Johannesburg – Police are investigating a shooting incident involving businessman Kenny Kunene on Tuesday evening, Gauteng Police said.

Kunene was travelling in the Norwood area in Johannesburg when the shooting incident allegedly occurred, Gauteng Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters told News24.



Sunday Independent editor Steve Motale told News24 he was with Kunene at the police station to report the incident. He could not be reached for comment again later.

Kunene was by Motale's side in court on Saturday when Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa brought an urgent application to stop the Sunday Independent from publishing a story about alleged extra-marital affairs. His application was unsuccessful.

Kunene told The Citizen that Motale was supposed to have been in the car with him but bodyguards had moved him to a different vehicle.

After the shooting, Kunene reportedly told TimesLive: "I'm not okay. I'm not okay".

It is reported that a car approached Kunene's BMW 125i, blocking it, before the occupants started shooting at him and another occupant.

