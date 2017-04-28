Kgosana belonged to a special generation - Makhura

What To Read Next

Pretoria - Former PAC leader Philip Kgosana belonged to a special generation of South Africans who sacrificed their youth for the country, Gauteng Premier David Makhura said on Friday.

"Ntata Kgosana's name belongs to the roll call of honour, the heroes and heroines of our struggle who… sacrificed enormously for justice and freedom in our land," Makhura said at Kgosana's funeral at the Pretoria Show Grounds.

He died last Wednesday, aged 80, after a short illness. President Jacob Zuma declared a special provincial funeral for the veteran.

Kgosana led a 30 000-strong march against pass laws from Langa to Cape Town in 1960.

Makhura thanked Kgosana's family for understanding his mission and purpose in life.

He said the Gauteng government was working with the PAC's leadership to ensure four other party members who were hanged got a reburial, to acknowledge their contribution to the country's freedom.

He said Kgosana would be remembered for his bravery, humanity, integrity, and ethics.