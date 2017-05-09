 

Khayelitsha dad charged with murder of daughter

2017-05-09 21:15

Jenni Evans, News24

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - A man who has already done prison time appeared in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on a charge of murdering his child.

Ntuthuzelo Mayekiso was arrested on Sunday after he and his mother took the two-year-old child to the Khayelitsha Day Clinic for treatment.

The child was in her father’s care at the time of the incident, said Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

“She was certified dead on arrival at the hospital by the doctor. The two-year-old had been in the father's care after the suspect requested time with the child as he had recently been released from prison."  

At present Mayekiso only faces a charge of murder.

He will appear in court again on May 16.


Read more on:    cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Solidarity submits 'selective racism' probe request to SAHRC

2017-05-09 20:42

Inside News24

 
Empowering girls in science

A Johannesburg high school is making a change in science education for girls and seeing incredible results.

Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
'Worst scene in my 39yrs as a paramedic' - Van Breda day 8 wrap
Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Tuesday May 9 results 2017-05-09 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 