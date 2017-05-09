Khayelitsha dad charged with murder of daughter

Cape Town - A man who has already done prison time appeared in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on a charge of murdering his child.

Ntuthuzelo Mayekiso was arrested on Sunday after he and his mother took the two-year-old child to the Khayelitsha Day Clinic for treatment.

The child was in her father’s care at the time of the incident, said Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

“She was certified dead on arrival at the hospital by the doctor. The two-year-old had been in the father's care after the suspect requested time with the child as he had recently been released from prison."

At present Mayekiso only faces a charge of murder.

He will appear in court again on May 16.



