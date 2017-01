What To Read Next

Cape Town - Three men accused of robbing paramedics while they were treating a patient in Khayelitsha are expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court on Friday.



Two of the men allegedly used a toy gun while committing the crime last week.

Emergency Medical Services personnel were robbed of their cellphones in Mandela Park.

Police officers followed up on information residents had supplied and tracked down two suspects, both aged 19. A third man, 24, was arrested for allegedly buying the stolen items.