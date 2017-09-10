Khoza disciplinary hearing underway amid time confusion

Durban - The ANC KZN disciplinary hearing of MP Makhosi Khoza got underway on Sunday morning – without the MP in question attending – amid confusion over its start time.

“It started just before 10:00 with her representative,” said ANC Kwazulu-Natal spokesperson Mdumiseni Ntuli.

“There was no ANC communication for the case to be held at 15:00,” he claimed, when asked why Khoza has originally stated the time would be in the afternoon.

On Saturday afternoon, Khoza posted a message on Facebook that she had received an email from Ravi Pillay – the head of the disciplinary panel – which advised that the pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Saturday at 15:00.

“As if that is not enough he is saying the trial will commence at 09:00 and not 15:00 as advised,” she said.

“I am attending my hearing or pre-trial hearing at 15:00 tomorrow, 10 September 2017.”

KZN 'unsafe, can't just change times'

She said she had already booked flights for a 15:00 start time, adding: “It is extremely unsafe in KZN, one cannot just change times like that.”

She told News24 on Friday that she feared a possible "ambush" at the venue following high profile political killings in the province.

Khoza has been charged by the KwaZulu-Natal ANC for bringing the party into disrepute. She has publically stated that she supported a recent parliamentary motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.

On Sunday morning, Khoza posted another message on Facebook in which she said that the reason she was “persecuted” was because “she hates corruption”.

She thanked those who were concerned for her but told them not to worry – before quoting Maya Angelou’s words that “still, I rise”.

"By the end of today, I may possibly be stripped of my black, green and gold brand,” said Khoza.

“I do not mind. I joined the ANC because of the love I have for my country and its people.”

She said that she knew many wanted to hear her talk about her feelings on Sunday: “Frankly I feel exactly the same way I felt in the 1980s. I want change now and not tomorrow.”