Khoza threatened again, disciplinary process adjourned

Durban - ANC MP Makhosi Khoza did not attend the party’s KZN disciplinary hearing on Sunday – which has now been adjourned – due to threats made against her.

"The proceeding begun an hour later without comrade Makhosi Khoza who was represented by comrade Smanga Sethene who indicated that her absence was a result of new threats that emerged last night," said the ANC’s provincial branch in a statement.

It said it "reluctantly acceded" to a request for the case to be adjourned.

The party also said that while it was not usual practice to report on disciplinary practices, "a consistent, constant and gravely distorted public pronouncement of comrade Makhosi Khoza" rendered it necessary in order to provide "correct and factual accounts" of the process.

"This is important to avert possible distortion intended to tarnish the standing of the African National Congress and its disciplinary processes."

It will convene again on Sunday, September 17 at the ANC's provincial office, in order "to accommodate the request made by her representative who was instructed last night and could not have sufficient time to prepare for the hearing".

The disciplinary committee said that it offered Khoza’s representative the opportunity to come for a pre-trial prior to next Sunday.

Meanwhile, on her Facebook page, Khoza responded to requests for her to form a new political party, by declaring: "I like the proposals" and "thinking… yes".

Earlier, there appeared to be confusion over the timing of the hearing with Khoza stating she was originally told it would begin at 15:00 – and not at 09:00 as the committee suggested.

She told News24 on Friday that she feared a possible "ambush" at the venue following high profile political killings in the province.

Khoza has been charged by the KwaZulu-Natal ANC for bringing the party into disrepute. She has publically stated that she supported a recent parliamentary motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.

Earlier, on Sunday morning, Khoza posted another message on Facebook in which she said that the reason she was "persecuted" was because "she hates corruption."