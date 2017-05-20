 

Kicking Zuma out will not change ANC – Maimane

2017-05-20 16:37

Kaveel Singh, News24

DA leader Mmusi Maimane during his visit to Matjhabeng in the Free State. (Supplied)

Matjhabeng – Kicking President Jacob Zuma out of power will make no difference to the ANC, DA leader Mmusi Maimane said on Saturday.

“There has been a lot of talk recently about whether the ANC will kick Jacob Zuma out and replace him with someone else. I assure you, this will make no difference at all to the ANC,” he said in Matjhabeng during a two-day visit to the Free State.

Maimane is on his National #Change19 Tour throughout the country.

According to Maimane the culture of corruption and stealing money that was meant for communities “is part of the ANC now”.

“Replacing Zuma with someone else will just increase your suffering. When I talk about change on this tour, I mean total change. I mean a whole new way of looking at South Africa.”

He criticised Free State Premier Ace Magashule saying he together with Zuma make promises to rich friends.

“Communities like yours here in Matjhabeng are fast being forgotten by a government that promised to take you forward, but has no intention of honouring that promise.”

He added that South Africa had entered its second struggle era.

“This time [it is] the struggle for economic freedom for all. The struggle to escape the economic oppression of ANC rule.”

He said South Africans needed to start thinking beyond political divides.

“We need to start seeing those who want to build the same South Africa as we do as our allies.”

Maimane added that a new government that rescues SA from the ANC would have to be built on coalitions and cooperation.

“This is how we are busy turning metros like Johannesburg, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay around, and this is how we will turn South Africa around.” 

 

