Kicking Zuma out will not change ANC – Maimane

Matjhabeng – Kicking President Jacob Zuma out of power will make
no difference to the ANC, DA leader Mmusi Maimane said on Saturday.
“There has been a lot of talk recently about whether the ANC will kick
Jacob Zuma out and replace him with someone else. I assure you, this will make
no difference at all to the ANC,” he said in Matjhabeng during a two-day visit to the Free State.
Maimane is on his National
#Change19 Tour throughout the country.
According to Maimane the
culture of corruption and stealing money that was meant for communities “is
part of the ANC now”.
“Replacing Zuma with someone
else will just increase your suffering. When I talk about change on this tour,
I mean total change. I mean a whole new
way of looking at South Africa.”
He criticised Free State Premier
Ace Magashule saying he together with Zuma make promises to rich friends.
“Communities like yours here in
Matjhabeng are fast being forgotten by a government that promised to take you
forward, but has no intention of honouring that promise.”
He added that South Africa had
entered its second struggle era.
“This time [it is] the struggle
for economic freedom for all. The struggle to escape the economic oppression of
ANC rule.”
He said South Africans needed
to start thinking beyond political divides.
“We need to start seeing those
who want to build the same South Africa as we do as our allies.”
Maimane added that a new government
that rescues SA from the ANC would have to be built on coalitions and
cooperation.
“This is how we are busy
turning metros like Johannesburg, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay around, and
this is how we will turn South Africa around.”