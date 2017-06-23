Kidnapped 80-year-old man found unharmed

Mahikeng - Four men who allegedly kidnapped an 80-year-old man for ransom are expected to appear in the Molopo Magistrate's Court on Friday.

The suspects, aged between 27 and 35, were arrested in Taung and Mahikeng on Wednesday after the man was snatched the day before.

North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, in a statement, said the elderly man was kidnapped outside his home in Golfview, Mahikeng, on Tuesday night.

"It is alleged that the victim was arriving at home when an unknown vehicle stopped in front of his. The vehicle’s occupants allegedly pulled him out of his vehicle and put him inside their car and drove away with him," Mokgwabone said.

"The matter was eventually reported to the police, who initiated an investigation. It was during the investigation that the suspects called and allegedly demanded ransom."

A "thorough and responsive" investigation followed, resulting in the arrest of three suspects in Taung, and a fourth in Mahikeng.

"The victim was also found alive and unhurt at a house in Taung after the arrest of the three suspects. The latter were found in possession of a firearm, while the second firearm with a filed off serial number was found in possession of the suspect that was arrested in Tlhabologo Village, Mahikeng."

The men had also withdrawn R9 000 from the man’s bank account.

They will appear on charges of kidnapping, illegal possession of firearms and robbery.

