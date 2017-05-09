Kidnapped baby matter adjourned

Accused Sibongile Mbambo, mother of the hijacked one-month-old baby girl, appears in court with her face concealed. (Kaveel Singh/News24)

Durban – Sibongile Mbambo and Phumlani Mbokazi, who are accused of staging the kidnapping of Mbambo's baby daughter, had their matter postponed by the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

They would be back in court on June 22. They face charges of defeating the ends of justice and fraud.

Their bail of R1 000 each was extended. During their appearance, Mbambo once again kept her face covered.

On Friday, March 10, they allegedly staged the hijacking of Mbambo's white Toyota Yaris from the Game City Centre with her baby still inside.

A massive search was conducted, and a reward of R250 000 was offered for any information leading to her safe return. She was found unhurt on the morning of Sunday, March 12.

The two were arrested when their stories did not add up.

Unlike with their first appearances, the courtroom was much quieter on Tuesday as fewer people took an interest in the case.

Mbambo, a teacher, is the sole breadwinner for a family of six, which includes four children, the court previously heard. Mbokazi works as a metred taxi owner.

The result of a DNA test to determine if Mbokazi is the baby's father is still outstanding.