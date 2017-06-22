 

Kidnapped baby matter postponed again

2017-06-22 15:32

Kaveel Singh, News24

Accused Sibongile Mbambo, mother of the hijacked one-month-old baby girl, appears in court with her face concealed. (Kaveel Singh/News24)

Durban – Sibongile Mbambo and Phumlani Mbokazi, who are accused of staging the kidnapping of Mbambo's baby daughter, had their case postponed in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The State requested more time to gather statements. However, an irate Magistrate Mahomed Motala cautioned that it would be the final postponement.

"This has been happening since March and there is public interest in this matter. We need to get some closure."

The duo had their bail extended to July 28 when they will appear again. They face charges of defeating the ends of justice and fraud.

During their appearance, Mbambo once again kept her face covered while Mbokazi wore a formal red shirt.

On Friday, March 10, the duo allegedly staged the hijacking of Mbambo's white Toyota Yaris from the Game City Centre with her baby still inside.

A massive search was conducted, and a reward of R250 000 was offered for any information leading to her safe return. She was found unhurt on the morning of Sunday, March 12.

The two were arrested when their stories did not match.

