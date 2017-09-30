 

Kidnapped businessman reunited with family

2017-09-30 22:33

Nation Nyoka

Cape Town - A Cape Town businessman who was kidnapped two months ago has been reunited with his family after being released on Friday night, according to activist Yusuf Abramjee.

Seventy-one-year-old Sadeck Zhaun Ahmed who owns Zhauns Business Opportunity Machines was kidnapped in Woodstock, Cape Town on the evening of July 25 by three armed men.

The men forced Ahmed into a double cab bakkie and drove with him before abandoning the car.

The kidnappers later demanded R44m for his safe return.

Police could not immediately confirm to News24 whether the ransom had been paid.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Philippi residents discuss way forward after 11 murders

2017-09-30 22:33

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
WATCH: Tense moments as BLF clash with cops outside Rupert's Remgro
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Hermanus 15:09 PM
Road name: R43

Bellville 10:34 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, September 30 2017-09-30 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 