Kidnapped businessman reunited with family

Cape Town - A Cape Town businessman who was kidnapped two months ago has been reunited with his family after being released on Friday night, according to activist Yusuf Abramjee.

Seventy-one-year-old Sadeck Zhaun Ahmed who owns Zhauns Business Opportunity Machines was kidnapped in Woodstock, Cape Town on the evening of July 25 by three armed men.

The men forced Ahmed into a double cab bakkie and drove with him before abandoning the car.

The kidnappers later demanded R44m for his safe return.

Police could not immediately confirm to News24 whether the ransom had been paid.