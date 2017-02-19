Kidnapped Khutsong children found

What To Read Next

Johannesburg – Fifteen children who were allegedly kidnapped by their soccer coach in Khutsong have been found, a police spokesperson said on Sunday.

Lieutenant-Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said the group of 15 pupils were reunited with their parents.

It is still unclear why the coach kidnapped the children.

It is alleged that on Saturday, the coach gathered the children aged between 13 and 15 years old at the Khutsong South playgrounds in Johannesburg.

He thereafter allegedly took them to Oberholzer train station with a taxi.