Killed Golden Arrow bus driver not the first to be attacked by robbers - colleague

Cape Town – The Golden Arrow bus driver who was shot and killed before crashing into houses in Nyanga East, was not the first to experience such a terrifying situation, a colleague said on Tuesday.

"It happens very seldom, but I am scared," said one driver, speaking on condition of anonymity after the bus his colleague was driving on Saturday night was targeted in a robbery.



"This has happened to me before," he continued.

Several years ago, he said, he had been driving his bus when someone pointed a gun at his head.

READ: City of Cape Town 'shocked and sickened' by attack on bus driver

A gang demand money and robbed him and all the passengers on that occasion.



"They took money, the till, my watch, my cellphone," he said.



But what was worse for him was the shock that came afterwards. He had to be booked off work because he kept having flashbacks from the traumatic experience he had survived.

Cash on board

"I would be sitting in the bus alone, and I would see it all happening again," he said.

Police are still investigating, but it is not clear yet why the driver who was shot on Saturday was targeted.

However, unlike the MyCiTi bus service, which is cashless and operates on a card-based tap in or out system, Golden Arrow passengers still enjoy the convenience of being able to buy a ticket on boarding. This means the drivers carry coin dispensers with them.



Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Meyer said the company was in the process of going cashless but that, for the moment, cash was still being accepted on the buses that serve vast areas of Cape Town.

The company understands that the driver was shot during an attempted robbery, and subsequently lost control of the vehicle and collided into two homes. Dyke-Meyer said the driver died on the scene from his injuries, while two passengers had to be transported to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.



"Golden Arrow condemns this senseless act in the strongest possible terms and we will do everything in our power to assist the South African Police Service to apprehend the perpetrators of this crime."

Call for information

Dyke-Meyer said the family of the deceased had asked for privacy, and that his name would not be released. However, the company had sent condolences to them and would provide assistance and support.



"We are deeply saddened by the loss of one our own, and he will be sorely missed by his colleagues," she said.



ANC ward councillor in the area, Luyando Nyingwa, said that a guard was currently keeping an eye on the houses that were damaged, while arrangements for repairs were being made.



"We are worried about this," said Nyingwa.

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town has urged anyone with information on similar violent attacks on bus drivers and passengers to report it to their nearest police station.



"The public can also report vandalism and other important information to the City's transport information centre on 0800 65 64 63," said member of the mayoral committee for transport and urban development, Brett Herron.



Last week during a half-day strike by taxi drivers, a MyCiTi bus and a Golden Arrow bus were torched.

More than 50 people were injured, mostly as a result of buses being stoned.