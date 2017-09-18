Killed heist suspect possibly linked to Sindiso Magaqa murder - Hawks

Durban - Police are investigating suspicions that a suspect killed during an attempted cash-in-transit heist more than two weeks ago in Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal, is linked to the murder of Sindiso Magaqa.



Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi told News24 that investigators were 90% positive that there was a connection between the suspect and the murder of the former ANC Youth League secretary general.



"Firearms retrieved during a heist in Kokstad two weeks ago have been sent for ballistic testing in connection with the Magaqa murder," Mulaudzi said.

Four men were killed and seven others injured in a shootout with police on the N2, between Harding and Kokstad. The men were allegedly on their way to commit a cash-in-transit robbery when they were intercepted by police.

Magaqa, who died in hospital on September 4 after being shot in July, was laid to rest on Saturday in Umzimkhulu, in southern KwaZulu-Natal.

Mulaudzi dismissed reports that a suspect had been arrested. He said police were still looking for a known suspect.

