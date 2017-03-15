'Killer' husband allegedly threatened sister-in-law in court

Cape Town - A man accused of chasing his wife to a friend's house and stabbing her to death in her bedroom threatened his sister-in-law while making his way to the court holding cells, the investigating officer testified on Wednesday.

Investigating officer Sergeant Mbongeni Nomala told the Wynberg Magistrate's Court that Mzuvukile Poni, accused of murdering his wife Vuyiseka on January 2, at a previous court appearance pointed his fingers in the shape of a gun at Vuyiseka's sister after leaving the dock in January.

He faces a charge of murder and is accused of stabbing the mother of three more than 30 times with a knife and scissors.

Nomala read an affidavit from Vuyiseka's sister, who said she had been seated in the second row of the public gallery at the time.

"As he walked down the stairs, I looked at him and our eyes met. He waved, then shaped his three fingers into a gun, pointing at me," she said in her statement.

Nomala told the court that Vuyiseka had wanted to divorce Mzuvukile, against whom she had a protection order.

Grisly scene

His neighbours in Westlake have also submitted a petition to Nomala indicating that they did not want him to return to their community "because they are going to kill him".

Locals tried to intervene when Mzuvukile allegedly chased Vuyiseka as she escaped from her house to the home of a friend.

She fled into the woman's bedroom and Mzuvukile apparently forced his way into the house, locked the door and stabbed her.

According to witnesses, she had more than 30 wounds on her body.

Nomala on Tuesday told the court when he arrived at the grisly scene, a wall was covered in blood and Vuyiseka's bloody body lay on her friend's bed.

Mzuvukile was arrested by the responding officers at his home.

Nomala said a post-mortem found a sexual act had occurred before Vuyiseka's death. Police believe her husband raped her.

Child's health deteriorating

Mzuvukile, a project administrator, previously told the court he would plead guilty with reasons, but elected to remain silent on the merits of the case.

The couple had three children together, while Mzuvukile had another outside the marriage.

Nomala told the court that their 12-year-old daughter's health had deteriorated after losing her mother.

"The child wants to ask [her father] why he killed her mother," the officer said.

The girl had had a kidney transplant and Mzuvukile previously told the court he wanted to be released on bail to take care of her.

At the start of his bail application he told Magistrate Goolam Bawa that he stabbed his wife on January 2, but claimed he had not been told she had died of her wounds.

The application was postponed to March 30.