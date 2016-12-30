King David pupil shows that book smarts are not the only way to excel

Johannesburg - The school system needs to shift and allow students to explore other strengths that are not necessarily academic, says Milan Levy from King David High School in Linksfield.

Get your matric results on News24

He said schools needed to give equal recognition to learners whose strengths were not in subjects such as maths and science.

Levy, 18, who said he always struggled with academics, scooped two distinctions and several prizes at his school prize-giving at the end of matric.

"School was never a strong point for me, but King David High School was the best school for me, because it offered me so much more than just an ordinary academic institute," he said.

Levy, instead, discovered that he excelled in theatre production and began pursuing the arts.

School spokesperson Jodi Starkowitz said Levy had taught himself how to use the IT programme at the school.

Starkowitz said he also learned about film and video editing, graphics, sound and lighting.

'Kids should be encouraged'

"There were so many other things that you could do, that you could be good at, if you aren't excelling at school. I got involved in plays and different extra activities. Eventually, it all paid off and I got the awards," said Levy.

He said he got very involved in the school's theatre productions.

"I used to get involved in sound and lighting. I made video productions which was fun and nice and enjoyable... It was completely different to the normal academic structure," he told News24.

He said his wish was that the department of basic education would encourage students who were struggling to meet the academic demands to follow suit.

"I was privileged to attend a school that offers so much more. It’s important for the education department to offer extra curricula subjects, and kids should be encouraged to explore. There are so many more sides to school. The education department needs to get creative and encourage students to get involved in other extra studies."

Levy was the youngest head of the sound, media and communications committee, having been at its helm since Grade 11, from the age of 16.

At the school prize-giving, he received several awards for service and commitment to the school.

He now plans to start a company specialising in video production and hopes to study a Bachelor of Commerce in Digital Marketing.