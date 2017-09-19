Klipspruit-West Secondary School disruptions 'counterproductive' – Gauteng education dept

Johannesburg – The Gauteng Department of Education has described disruptions at Klipspruit-West Secondary School as unnecessary and counterproductive.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department was concerned that 11 educators had not shown up to school on Tuesday after it was reported to the district office that four of their colleagues had been prevented from entering the school premises on Monday.

As a result, Grade 11 pupils did not write their assessments. The district and the school have promised to make alternative arrangements.

"The department is of the view that the disruptions are unnecessary, counterproductive and fly against the spirit of the agreement reached with the community representatives."

The department said investigations were underway to establish the veracity of all the allegations made by community organisations.

"We plead for patience, calm and understanding to allow the investigation process to take its course," Mabona said.

According to The Star newspaper, a group of people, who allegedly do not want black teachers at the school, prevented three teachers and a general worker from entering the premises on Monday.

The black teachers were reportedly accused of assaulting coloured pupils and insulting them.

The school made headlines in August when News24 reported that residents and parents were demanding the removal of a newly appointed black principal.