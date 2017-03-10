Know your labour law before advertising jobs, Gumtree advises employers

Johannesburg - Gumtree South Africa has urged employers to familiarise themselves with the labour law and recent changes to the minimum wage before advertising a position on their site.

The online classified site set up a tips page on Friday morning with useful links for employers and employees.

This comes after a Plumstead, Cape Town, family posted an advert for a pleasant-smelling domestic worker who would be paid less than the minimum wage to work nine hours a day, seven days a week, and who had to hand over her passport.

READ: Wanted: 'Nice-smelling domestic' for R2 000 a month

In the ad, posted on Gumtree and dated March 7, a Mrs Allie says she is looking for a "hardworking housemaid" for a salary of R2 000 per month.

"You're required to follow instructions and clean thoroughly and meticulously (the way I want)," the advert reads.

"You are expected to be clean and smell good and bath and change every day (and twice a day if necessary)."

The minimum wage for South African domestic workers is R12 an hour. Mrs Allie's husband, Abubkar Allie told News24 on Thursday that he did not think there was anything wrong with paying below the minimum wage.

He said the starting salary was R2 000 which would increase to R2 500 if all the work was done "in the way [Mrs Allie] wants". The ad stipulates that the salary would be increased.

Gumtree advised job seekers to: