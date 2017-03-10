 

Know your labour law before advertising jobs, Gumtree advises employers

2017-03-10 19:50

Iavan Pijoos, News24

South African should be more aware of online classifieds scams. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Johannesburg - Gumtree South Africa has urged employers to familiarise themselves with the labour law and recent changes to the minimum wage before advertising a position on their site.

The online classified site set up a tips page on Friday morning with useful links for employers and employees.

This comes after a Plumstead, Cape Town, family posted an advert for a pleasant-smelling domestic worker who would be paid less than the minimum wage to work nine hours a day, seven days a week, and who had to hand over her passport.

READ: Wanted: 'Nice-smelling domestic' for R2 000 a month

In the ad, posted on Gumtree and dated March 7, a Mrs Allie says she is looking for a "hardworking housemaid" for a salary of R2 000 per month.

"You're required to follow instructions and clean thoroughly and meticulously (the way I want)," the advert reads.

"You are expected to be clean and smell good and bath and change every day (and twice a day if necessary)."

The minimum wage for South African domestic workers is R12 an hour. Mrs Allie's husband, Abubkar Allie told News24 on Thursday that he did not think there was anything wrong with paying below the minimum wage.

He said the starting salary was R2 000 which would increase to R2 500 if all the work was done "in the way [Mrs Allie] wants". The ad stipulates that the salary would be increased.

Gumtree advised job seekers to:

  • Know your rights with regards to minimum wage, leave and overtime. Visit labour.gov.za or your nearest department of labour if you have any questions about a position;
  • Insist on a contract and UIF registration. This will protect you in the event of a dispute or retrenchment. Free sample contracts can be downloaded from the department's website;
  • Do not accept a position that offers a salary below the minimum wage. There are plenty of legitimate employers willing to adhere to the law and;
  • Do not provide credit card details, pay for a position or interview, or hand over important documentation such as your ID or passport to an employer. An employer may be entitled to a certified copy of your ID document or work permit for background checks, but they may not keep the originals.
Read more on:    ebay  |  cape town  |  labour  |  internet  |  e-commerce

/South Africa
