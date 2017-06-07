 

Knysna evacuees taken to alternative shelter

2017-06-07 23:30

Cape Town - Knysna evacuees are being taken to the Loerie Park area in the town while firefighters battle to get the blaze under control, Local Government MEC Anton Bredell's spokesperson James-Brent Styan said in a statement on Wednesday.

Several areas have already been evacuated. These include Belvedere, Welbedacht, Nania, Eastford, Green Pastures and Knysna Heights.

"There is shelter in that area. Further arrangements will be made when and if needed," he said, adding that there was currently no call for a mass evacuation of the entire Knysna.

Follow the live updates here

Go George Buses have already been called in to provide mass transport to citizens in the town and 15 buses were on the site, he said.

Additional fire-fighting resources have also been deployed to the area to assist the teams on the ground.

"These include eight fire trucks from the City of Cape Town, two from the Overberg district and 12 additional Working on Fire teams," he said. Conditions, however, were not viable for a helicopter due to the strong wind and smoke.

Meanwhile, News24 reporter Alex Mitchley reports that community members in Buffalo Bay had also been evacuated as a result. Buffalo Bay is about 20kms outside of Knysna.

According to Luzaan Venter, her sister Dorianne Munro and her boyfriend were on a farm near Buffalo Bay when they had to evacuate. 

"Her boyfriend stayed behind to stop the fire from getting to the house," said Venter.




Read more on:    cape town  |  fires

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WRAP: W Cape, CT weather the storm as province continues to manage crisis

53 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
WATCH: Fires tear through Knysna as residents are evacuated
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Knysna 21:04 PM
Road name: N2

Sedgefield 21:03 PM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday, June 7 2017-06-07 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 