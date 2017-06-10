 

#KnysnaFire: death toll rises

2017-06-10 22:59

James de Villiers, News24

A helicopter flies with a water bucket to extinguish nearby fires in the coastal town of Knysna. (Halden Krog, AP)

Knysna –  A 63-year-old man passed away in Concordia on Saturday afternoon, bringing the total fire-related deaths in the Eden district to six people. 

News24 previously reported that a family of three passed away on Wednesday afternoon, a small boy died on Thursday morning and a firefighter was confirmed dead on Friday afternoon. 

In a statement, Western Cape local government spokesperson James-Brent Styan said five people were also in a severe condition on Saturday afternoon after they suffered serious burnt woods during evacuations. 

Gail force winds up to 97 km/h sustained several flare ups on Saturday resulting in several suburbs being evacuated as a precautionary measure. 

Most fires were however contained by Saturday evening after subdued wind conditions, Styan said.

One additional home in Brenton-on-Sea was destroyed due to fire flare-ups on Saturday afternoon, the Eden District municipality said. 

Eleven aircraft grounded by strong winds could take to the air late on Saturday afternoon. 

Six helicopters from Working on Fire, one bomber fixed wing and three Oryx helicopters from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) have been deployed to the scene. An additional bomber fixed wing plane will arrive from Nelspruit tomorrow.

Stayn said the fire line in the Eden district currently extends over an area of roughly 100 kilometres. 

Weather conditions may improve during the course of Saturday evening improving firefighting conditions, he said. 

No more rain

The South African Weather Services said cloudy conditions is expected for the Eden district on Sunday with north-westerly winds between 10 and 20 km/h. No additional rain is expected for the region following light rain on Saturday afternoon. 

Over 200 informal structures and 408 formal structures has been confirmed damaged by the blaze. 

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) will be at Hornlee Hall, Masifonde library, Dam se Bos, Sedgefield and Karatara from Monday to Thursday to issue residents pension cars which might have been lost in the fires, the Western Cape government said. 

Exact confirmation of venues will be provided on Monday.  

Home Affairs indicated that they need an updated list of displaced beneficiaries who have lost their documentation.

Displaced people residing with friends and family are urged to contact the regional home affairs official Mosiuoa Ngaka on 072 621 5047 or email on mosiuoa.ngaka@dha.gov.za. 

Styan said the provincial health department deployed four additional doctors to assist in Knysna and a 24 hour medical facility has been opened in Plettenberg Bay. 

Be careful

An additional oxygen masks and cylinders has been provided for medical services in Knysna, Styan said.

“The Department of Health is investigating the opening up of the clinic in Plettenberg Bay but is dependent on the access to the clinic as well as the situation,” he said. 

Meanwhile, Southern Cape police urged members of the public to be cautious when sharing information as it creates “further havoc and chaos” in a situation where resources are already stretched to its limits.

“Rumours and fake news that is currently doing the rounds that two people with petrol cans had been arrested in connection with the fires in George and surroundings, are utterly false and unfounded,” Southern Cape Police spokesperson Malcom Poije said in a statement on Saturday. 

“Further rumors indicating the hijacking of delivery trucks who delivers humanitarian relieve packages to Knysna is also untrue.”

Seven people was arrested on Friday for looting in Knysna. They are expected to appear in the Knysna Magistrate's court on Monday.

