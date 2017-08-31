 

Kohler Barnard returns as shadow deputy police minister

2017-08-31 22:04

Nation Nyoka, News24

Dianne Kohler Barnard (File, Netwerk24)

Johannesburg - The position of shadow deputy minister of police in the Democratic Alliance (DA) has been filled by MP Dianne Kohler Barnard following a resignation that left it vacant.

“Yes, [DA leader] Mmusi [Maimane] asked me to move there. He is the only authority in terms of portfolio placements. It was announced in caucus today,” she told News24 on Thursday before redirecting any further questions to DA Chief Whip, John Steenhuisen.

Steenhuisen told News24 that Kohler Barnard was moved after former deputy minister of police Marius Redelinghuys resigned to take up a position in Tshwane. Kohler Barnard’s position as shadow deputy minister of public works would be taken over by another MP.

Kohler Barnard was demoted from shadow police minister to deputy shadow minister of public works in 2015 following a post she shared on social media which praised apartheid-era prime minister, PW Botha. She later went on to say that she shared the post without reading it fully.

“Please come back PW Botha - you were far more honest than any of these [ANC] rogues, and you provided a far better service to the public,” the post read.

At a DA disciplinary hearing, she pleaded guilty to breaching the party’s social media policy, misconduct and bringing the party into disrepute. In December 2015, Kohler Barnard’s expulsion from the DA was lifted following an appeal. 

The party had her attend a presentation on the safe use of social media, pay a R20 000 fine and resign from all elected positions in the party, except that of MP.

