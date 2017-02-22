 

Krejcir co-accused turns State witness in Issa murder case

2017-02-22 22:07

Jeanette Chabalala, News24

Radovan Krejcir (Mary-Ann Palmer, Netwerk24)

Radovan Krejcir (Mary-Ann Palmer, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – One of Czech fugitive Radovan Krejcir's co-accused in the murder case of Lebanese national Sam Issa has turned State witness, the National Prosecuting Authority said on Wednesday.  

The witness, Bulgarian Lybohir Grigorov, had presented new evidence which was handed to the High Court in Johannesburg in an affidavit on Wednesday, spokesperson Phindi Louw told News24.  

The matter was postponed to Monday to allow the defence to prepare responses to Grigorov’s affidavit.

Last week, the State withdrew its case against Grigorov.

"New evidence has emerged in light of Grigorov's affidavits,” Louw said.

Krejcir and his co-accused Mfaniseni Memela, Nkanyiso Mafunda and Siboniso Miya each face nine charges.

During their previous appearance, the court entered a plea of not guilty for all of them, after they refused to plead.

"I refuse to plead, my Lord," Krejcir told Judge Winston Msimeki at the time.

He said he wanted an interpreter who would be able to explain the charges against him.

Memela said he would not plead until a different prosecutor was called to handle the case.

"I have another case with the same prosecutor. As long as this prosecutor is involved in this case then I am denying the charges,” Memela said.

Mafunda said he failed to understand why he was charged with Issa’s murder. He asked the court to make a decision on his plea.

His lawyer read out a letter in court that stated that an eyewitness to Issa’s murder had testified that there were only two occupants in the car carrying the shooters, and that they appeared to be white men. He said he thus failed to understand why he had been charged.

Msimeki said the court would enter a plea of not guilty for all the accused.

Issa was gunned down in his car at an intersection outside the Bedford Centre mall in Bedfordview around 06:00 on Saturday, October 12 2013. Police found at least 30 spent cartridges on the scene.

Constant changes in legal representation and outstanding evidence documents have led to regular postponements in the matter since April 2016.

The State alleges that Issa was killed because he and Krejcir had argued over R500 000 which Issa had lent Krejcir for a bail application in another case.

Krejcir claimed his mother had sent him bail money and that Issa had owed him R500 000.


Read more on:    radovan krejcir  |  johannesburg  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Let post office distribute social grants - SACP

2017-02-22 21:36

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
WATCH: Brazen burglars in action

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, February 22 2017-02-22 21:59 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 