Krejcir co-accused turns State witness in Issa murder case

Johannesburg – One of Czech fugitive Radovan Krejcir's co-accused in the murder case of Lebanese national Sam Issa has turned State witness, the National Prosecuting Authority said on Wednesday.

The witness, Bulgarian Lybohir Grigorov, had presented new evidence which was handed to the High Court in Johannesburg in an affidavit on Wednesday, spokesperson Phindi Louw told News24.

The matter was postponed to Monday to allow the defence to prepare responses to Grigorov’s affidavit.

Last week, the State withdrew its case against Grigorov.

"New evidence has emerged in light of Grigorov's affidavits,” Louw said.

Krejcir and his co-accused Mfaniseni Memela, Nkanyiso Mafunda and Siboniso Miya each face nine charges.

During their previous appearance, the court entered a plea of not guilty for all of them, after they refused to plead.

"I refuse to plead, my Lord," Krejcir told Judge Winston Msimeki at the time.

He said he wanted an interpreter who would be able to explain the charges against him.

Memela said he would not plead until a different prosecutor was called to handle the case.

"I have another case with the same prosecutor. As long as this prosecutor is involved in this case then I am denying the charges,” Memela said.

Mafunda said he failed to understand why he was charged with Issa’s murder. He asked the court to make a decision on his plea.

His lawyer read out a letter in court that stated that an eyewitness to Issa’s murder had testified that there were only two occupants in the car carrying the shooters, and that they appeared to be white men. He said he thus failed to understand why he had been charged.

Msimeki said the court would enter a plea of not guilty for all the accused.

Issa was gunned down in his car at an intersection outside the Bedford Centre mall in Bedfordview around 06:00 on Saturday, October 12 2013. Police found at least 30 spent cartridges on the scene.

Constant changes in legal representation and outstanding evidence documents have led to regular postponements in the matter since April 2016.

The State alleges that Issa was killed because he and Krejcir had argued over R500 000 which Issa had lent Krejcir for a bail application in another case.

Krejcir claimed his mother had sent him bail money and that Issa had owed him R500 000.



