Krejcir leaves court early as Issa murder trial gets underway

Johannesburg – The much anticipated testimony of one of Czech fugitive Radovan Krejcir's co-accused, who is a crucial State witness in the murder case of Lebanese national Sam Issa, got underway on Tuesday.

Bulgarian Lybohir Grigorov took the stand on Tuesday afternoon and told the court about his relationship with Krejcir.

The State withdrew its case against Grigorov in February after he presented new evidence.

Krejcir and his co-accused Mfaniseni Memela, Nkanyiso Mafunda and Siboniso Miya each face nine charges.

Under cross-examination by prosecutor Lawrence Gcaba, Grigorov said he met Krejcir at Harbour restaurant in Bedford Centre in Bedfordview, east of Johannesburg.

"He asked if I can drive cars and if I had a licence. We started getting closer and he asked if I can go to Harbour every afternoon and help to take his cars for services. I had access to his house as well.

"If he was gone on holiday, I go and look after his dogs," Grigorov told the court.

He said he had met Krejcir's friends at the restaurant, including Issa. He added that Krejcir was involved in the exchange of gold and diamonds.

Grigorov said when Krejcir was arrested for fraud by the organised crime unit; he moved his business to Money Point, a gold and diamond exchange shop in Bedfordview.

30 spent cartridges

He met Krejcir's co-accused in the matter on their visits to Krejcir at Money Point.

Krejcir was not in court during Grigorov's testimony. He had arranged to leave court early on Tuesday morning.

Krejcir said he was not in the right mental and physical state to continue with the case. He said his psychologist had advised him to increase his medication.

After Krejcir left the court, his co-accused requested the matter to be postponed. They wanted a new prosecutor to handle the matter.

Issa was gunned down in his car at an intersection outside the Bedford Centre mall around 06:00 on Saturday, October 12, 2013. Police found at least 30 spent cartridges on the scene.

Constant changes in legal representation and outstanding evidence documents have led to regular postponements in the matter since April 2016.

The State alleges that Issa was killed because he and Krejcir had argued over R500 000 which Issa had lent Krejcir for a bail application in another case.

Krejcir claimed his mother had sent him bail money and that it was Issa who owed him R500 000.

Grigorov is expected to continue his testimony on Wednesday.

