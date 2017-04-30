KZN ANC official stabbed to death

Durban – An African National Congress official was stabbed and
killed in Nqutu, KwaZulu-Natal shortly after an address by the ANC's deputy
president, a party spokesperson said on Sunday.
"I can confirm that comrade
Spamandla Ngobese, 36, was stabbed. We
were with him at mini rally address after Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa
[spoke]," ANC spokesperson Mdumiseni Ntuli said.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant
Colonel Thulani Zwane said that it appeared that Ngobese was stabbed as a
result of an altercation with a family member. He said police were
investigating a case of murder.
"He was stabbed and later
died in hospital."
According to Ntuli, Ngobese
left after the mini rally.
"We are told by his family
he left to a neighbouring house to watch a soccer game. The report is that he
departed that home accompanied by a known person in the area [who] is related
to him somehow."
Ntuli said the victim was
allegedly stabbed by the relative after leaving the home.
"He was stabbed along the
way. After being stabbed, he ran to the nearby house and told the people that
he was stabbed by this particular person."
Ntuli said the incident had no
political links and was believed to be linked to a family feud.
"It has to do with local
dynamics in the family."