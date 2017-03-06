KZN ANC shocked by the loss of 'best municipal manager'

Durban – The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday expressed its shock at the murder of Richmond municipal manager Sibusiso Sithole.

"We strongly condemn the killing and we call on our law enforcement agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book," provincial ANC secretary Super Zuma said in a statement.

He said Sithole was a dedicated employee who restored the dignity of the Richmond municipality.

His killers appeared to have posed as police officers and pulled him over as he was driving to the municipal offices on Monday morning, KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube said.

Zuma said they were concerned about losing competent people who could provide services to residents. Sithole’s hard work resulted in the municipality receiving a clean audit. He was named the best municipal manager in KwaZulu-Natal in 2014, the ANC said.