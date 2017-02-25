KZN ANC Youth League elects new leader

What To Read Next

Durban – The ANC Youth League in KwaZulu-Natal elected its new leadership on Friday night.

Delayed by late registrations, the league’s ninth provincial congress in Durban finally held its election at around 22:00.

Most of the positions were not contested as all the branches seemed to favour the same person.

These are the new leaders of the ''young lions'' in the province:

Kwazi Mshengu - Chairperson;

Sbo Thembela Hlabangane - Deputy Chairperson;

Thanduxolo Langelihle KaMduduzi Sabelo - Secretary;

Nomfundo Zwane-Dlamini - Deputy Secretary;

Verus Thobelani Ncamphalala - Treasurer.