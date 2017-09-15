 

KZN community up in arms after taxi conductor beaten to death

2017-09-15 18:25

Kaveel Singh

The KwaDukuza community protesting outside the KwaDukuza Magistrate's Court. (Supplied)

The KwaDukuza community protesting outside the KwaDukuza Magistrate's Court. (Supplied)

Durban – A North Coast community has rallied together for justice after a young taxi conductor, who has been described as a sociable, kind man, was brutally beaten to death.

The KwaDukuza community, located about an hour north of Durban, turned up in their numbers outside the KwaDukuza Magistrate’s court on Thursday for the appearance of murder suspects Ruvaal Mudali, 22, and Preston Naidoo, 24.

A third suspect cannot be named because he is a minor.

The three allegedly ganged up on 24-year-old Dillion Puckree near a local pub in the suburb of Stanger Manor over the weekend, punching, kicking and stamping on him, even after his body was motionless. Puckree, who was out celebrating a friend’s birthday, later died in hospital.

No bail

Magistrate Shoba Maharaj denied the men bail after receiving submissions from the community, including the Glenhills Community Policing Forum (CPF).

In a letter to the court, residents called for justice, saying Puckree's murder had shocked the tight knit group of locals. They said his death was both "callous" and "brutal".

Puckree, who lived with his mother and younger sister, was the chief breadwinner for his family.

Speaking to News24 on Friday, Glenhills CPF chairperson Clinton Gumede said Puckree’s death had angered the community.

    The KwaDukuza community protesting outside the KwaDukuza Magistrate's Court. (Supplied)

"The area Dillon is from is considered a poor area, while the people who murdered him are more privileged. It has, however, become bigger than that now. This has brought all our communities together, because of how brutal his death was. It is now about justice, nothing else."

'Have we become animals?'

Gumede said that there were a number of witnesses, some who also attempted to stop the men from beating Puckree.

"When people saw what was happening, they went to stop this. They have seen the brutality. We are angry and if we fail with this case, then we fail ourselves."

Gumede added that it was time that murders stopped countrywide.

"Have we become animals? How can you keep beating someone like this? Is it right? We cannot call ourselves human if this is how we behave. Dillon was a kind, gentle, sociable young man who was always willing to help others. He was a people’s person."

He added: "We do not want the justice system to fail us."

Gumede said the community would hold a vigil for Puckree next week.

The suspects will appear again in court on September 21.

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
