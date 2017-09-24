 

KZN cop commits suicide after shooting, wounding wife

2017-09-24 14:56

(iStock)

Tongaat - A policeman has shot and killed himself and left his wife injured following a domestic dispute in Chetty’s Hill in Tongaat, Kwazulu-Natal, Reaction Unit SA said on Sunday.

The husband apparently went to see his wife who prepares meals at a mission next to a church in the area on Sunday morning, Reaction Unit SA spokesperson Prem Balram said.

“The couple began to argue after which the SAPS official drew [his] 9mm service pistol and fired three shots at his wife.

“One bullet struck her in the arm. He then went to an open ground behind the mission and shot himself once in the head.”

Medics who were called to the scene declared the husband dead. His wife has been taken to hospital in a stable condition.

A case of attempted murder and suicide is being investigated.


