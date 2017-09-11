 

KZN education department to suspend teacher for alleged corporal punishment

2017-09-11 22:24

James de Villiers

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban – A teacher at Umdlamfe Secondary School in Esikhawini‚ Richards Bay, who was seen in a video beating two female pupils with a cane in class has been identified, the KwaZulu-Natal education department said on Monday evening.

The teacher will be handed a suspension letter on Tuesday morning for allegedly assaulting the pupils, the department's spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa told News24.

"We want to send a clear message to any teacher who thinks they can hit children that we are not going to allow that. We have zero tolerance for corporal punishment."

It's been illegal for teachers to use corporal punishment in South Africa since 1997.

Mthethwa said a full investigation into the "motives" behind the incident would be concluded following his suspension.

Counselling for pupils

In a video that has been widely shared on social media, a man who appears to be the teacher is seen pulling and striking one of the pupils - who cries out at the beating.

He then turns his attention to another pupil, who tries to leave the classroom before the teacher grabs her and pulls her back in.

The pupil's jersey is pulled off during the tussle before the teacher proceeds to beat her with the cane while she screams and tries to get away.

It is unclear when the incident occurred.

Mthethwa said the KwaZulu-Natal department of social development would provide counselling for pupils at the school.

He said the use of corporal punishment was not isolated to KwaZulu-Natal.

"In KZN, we are just lucky enough that it is reported… we suspended a deputy principal just last month for assaulting a learner in the full view of other learners," he said.

Watch the video below: 


Read more on:    durban  |  education

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Chinese national caught with 5 rhino horns at OR Tambo International Airport

50 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/World
WATCH: Natural disasters devastate the Americas
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, September 9 2017-09-09 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 