KZN Education MEC 'disgusted' by pupil's racist voice note

Pietermaritzburg – KwaZulu Natal Education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwana's spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa says the MEC was "disgusted" by a racist voice note circulating on social media in which a white pupil from Pietermaritzburg Girls' High School (GHS) can be heard referring to a group of girls as k*ffirs.

The white pupil was apparently upset that the girls had mispronounced her name.

"We are disgusted that in this day and age, a young girl would want to refer to other learners as something so derogatory," said Mthethwa.

"This speaks to her upbringing, and it shows you that racism is still promoted through innocent children, because children are not born racist. She will grow to regret her remarks."

The school's governing body has since released a statement, condemning the pupil's remarks, saying the school promoted human dignity and equality. It said it had a zero tolerance policy towards racism.

When asked for comment, the school referred News24 to the statement.

"Looking back now, we went through a lot. We were quiet because we were naïve and ignorant. We were told that we are too loud, we can't sing certain songs or Zulu songs, told our braids are too thick because they won't fit inside a swimming cap, things like that," Mchunu said.

Another student, Kay Mngadi, said the governing body was taking the matter too lightly, and needed to tighten up their racism policy as she had also experienced racism at the school. She said she was ashamed and appalled.

"When I was at GHS, the racism didn't even come from the students, it would come from the staff. What are they actually teaching young women at the girls' high? The trickle down effect to white students was bound to happen because it started at the top," said Mngadi.



Mthethwa said racism must be rejected and cannot be embraced by anyone, including teachers.

"Racism is a demon that all of society must confront. We are calling on society to teach their children to respect each other," he said.