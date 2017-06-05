KZN father gets life for raping and impregnating daughter, 11

Durban – A 45-year-old father has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping and impregnating his 11-year-old daughter.

He was sentenced at the Empangeni Regional Court on Monday, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

Police said he had been raping his daughter since she was eight years old.

On June 24, 2016, the victim experienced stomach cramps and informed her father who then took her to a local clinic, said Captain Nqobile Gwala.

“At the clinic, it was then discovered that the little girl was pregnant,” Gwala said.

The victim told a nurse that she was raped by her father since 2013 in the absence of her mother, Gwala said.

The victim gave birth that day but the baby passed away, said Gwala.

A case was then reported at the Empangeni police station and transferred to Empangeni Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation.

The accused was later arrested and tried in court.

On Monday, the Empangeni Regional Court found him guilty and he was sentenced to life imprisonment for rape, Gwala said.

KwaZulu-Natal acting provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa said, “We will continue to send all sexual offenders to prison where they belong. Crimes against women and children will always be treated as priority since the victims are most vulnerable to ruthless criminals whom they trust."