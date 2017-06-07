KZN father gets life for repeatedly raping daughter, 13

Durban – A KwaZulu-Natal man was on Wednesday jailed for life for repeatedly raping his 13-year-old daughter in Ndwedwe, police said.



The Verulam Regional Court sentenced the 42-year-old man for the abuse that began in 2014, Captain Nqobile Gwala said.



He threatened to kill her if she reported him. However, she decided she could no longer keep it a secret and told her mother in 2016.



A case of rape was opened at the Ndwedwe police station and the docket was transferred to the KwaDukuza Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.



On Monday, the Empangeni Regional Court sentenced a 45-year-old father to life imprisonment for raping and impregnating his 11-year-old daughter. Police said he had been raping her since she was eight.



On June 24, 2016, the girl had stomach cramps and her father took her to a local clinic.



"At the clinic, it was then discovered that the little girl was pregnant," Gwala said.



She told the nurse her father had been raping her since 2013. She gave birth that day, but the baby died.



Acting provincial commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa, said abusive men had no place in society.



"We will make sure that all those involved in crimes against women and children are sent to jail for a long time," he said.









