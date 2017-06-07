 

KZN father gets life for repeatedly raping daughter, 13

2017-06-07 17:43

Mxolisi Mngadi, News24

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban – A KwaZulu-Natal man was on Wednesday jailed for life for repeatedly raping his 13-year-old daughter in Ndwedwe, police said.

The Verulam Regional Court sentenced the 42-year-old man for the abuse that began in 2014, Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

He threatened to kill her if she reported him. However, she decided she could no longer keep it a secret and told her mother in 2016.

A case of rape was opened at the Ndwedwe police station and the docket was transferred to the KwaDukuza Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.

On Monday, the Empangeni Regional Court sentenced a 45-year-old father to life imprisonment for raping and impregnating his 11-year-old daughter. Police said he had been raping her since she was eight.

On June 24, 2016, the girl had stomach cramps and her father took her to a local clinic.

"At the clinic, it was then discovered that the little girl was pregnant," Gwala said.

She told the nurse her father had been raping her since 2013. She gave birth that day, but the baby died.

Acting provincial commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa, said abusive men had no place in society.

"We will make sure that all those involved in crimes against women and children are sent to jail for a long time," he said.




Read more on:    kzn  |  rape

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

LIVE: #CapeStorm - President Jacob Zuma grounded

2017-06-07 05:29

Inside News24

 
Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
Private sector to blame for recession - Mantashe
Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Tuesday June 06 results 2017-06-06 21:14 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 