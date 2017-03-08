 

KZN health MEC to personally perform post-mortems

2017-03-08 14:44

Kaveel Singh, News24

Sibongiseni Dhlomo (Picture: The Witness)

Sibongiseni Dhlomo (Picture: The Witness)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban – KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo will lead by example when he personally performs post-mortems at the Park Rynie State Mortuary on Wednesday.

Dhlomo, a qualified medical doctor with postgraduate forensic pathology training, spoke to News24 moments before he began his work at the mortuary.

He resolved to take on the task after about 12 forensic pathology officers who assist doctors took sick leave at the same time.

"In terms of what happened with the officers, I cannot speak to that at the moment. I am awaiting a report on that. Perhaps they have valid complaints or maybe they do not. I am open to hearing their concerns."

Dhlomo added that as a medical professional he believed the average South African came first no matter the circumstances.

"What I want to do is bring the families that are in mourning some relief and some final peace. I have promised the families that I will do everything humanly possible to ensure they bury their loved ones timeously."

Special permission

Referring to the pathology officers who called in sick, he said: "Sometimes you might find they are aggrieved at certain things we as management ignored. We are not able to indicate [their reasons] exactly until I receive my report. But I would not be aggrieved to such an extent where I withhold my services."

Dhlomo said his concern was the effect the absence of pathology officers was having on those who rely on their services.

"To lose your loved one is traumatic. No family should be this stressed by death. They are in a very sensitive space at the moment. I am here as an MEC but also as a concerned citizen. I want to make sure these people find peace."

Dhlomo said he had to get special permission from KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu.

"Today is a provincial cabinet, but the premier was very understanding and gave me permission to come here. I will be catching up with my official duties as MEC when I am done here."

Dhlomo went on to appeal to public sector medical professionals in the province to always put people first.

"I would just hope our people, whatever job they do, they should know health is a unique sector. It touches the emotions and spirit of the people. These families have too much pain with them.

"Part of what I am doing is relieving this pain and helping them cope with this traumatic loss. I hope some of our members realise our in-house challenges cannot be more than our people are suffering." 

Read more on:    department of health  |  sibongiseni dhlomo  |  durban  |  health

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

No ministers appear before Parliament committee to explain ICC withdrawal

45 minutes ago

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Farm workers own 45% of this Cape wine farm

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 14:57 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Philippi 14:57 PM
Road name: Stock Road

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday March 7 results 2017-03-07 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 