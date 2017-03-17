KZN learners under counted by 600 000 leads to underfunding - department

Durban - The undercounting of learners by 600 000 means that the
KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education continues to be underfunded by national
treasury, Members of the Provincial Legislature (MPLs) were told on Friday.
This was
during the department’s appearance before the finance committee where MEC
Mthandeni Dlungwana told MPLs that while
the department’s R47 billion may look massive, it remained insufficient when
compared to the province’s needs. KZN, according to the department has 1,8
million learners, but 600 000 of them do not have certificates or identity
documents.
The
department officials further explained that when national treasury conducts an
audit it relies on certificates and IDs to determine the learner numbers. This
assists in the allocation of funds for each pupil
from the national budget.
“What
this means is that because these 600 000 learners do not have certificates,
they are not accounted for and treasury does not fund them. Therefore the 1,2
million learners are subsidising the 600 000 and this has an impact on the
department's desired outcomes,” said Dlungwana.
It also
emerged that in KZN the number of teacher positions has remained the same for
ten years while learner numbers increased each year in the thousands.
“There
is a serious gap that we need to close and we are looking at measures that will
help in this regard because this is an impediment to our targets,” Dlungwana
added.
Aside
from teacher posts, the department is also battling to fill admin staff posts
owing to a funding shortage. Last month
things came to a head when teachers in two districts were not paid on time and
this raised teacher unions’ tempers.
“It may
appear to be not so important but admin staff is important because they ensure
proper functionality of the system,” the MEC stressed. Finance committee
chairperson Sipho Nkosi said the undercounting would be raised when the
committee meets with a national treasury official on March 22 at the
legislature.