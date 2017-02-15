KZN 'leaving nothing to chance' as Dineo gains momentum

Durban – KwaZulu-Natal disaster management teams are “leaving nothing to chance” as cyclone Dineo grows, Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube said on Wednesday.The department was escalating preparations for Dineo, after discovering the cyclone would move closer to southern Mozambique, she said. Disaster response centres had been placed on high alert.
There were likely to cause high seas, localised flooding, river overflows, damage to bridges, and reduced visibility on the roads.
The greatest impact would be in the northern parts of the province. Limpopo and Mpumalanga would most likely also feel Dineo’s effects.
“We are leaving nothing to chance. We are urging communities located in the northern parts to be aware and prepared for the passage of cyclone Dineo from Thursday going into the weekend.”
Dineo had reached speeds of 120km/h. Government was not in panic mode, but rather in preparedness mode, she said.
Her department had established a permanent joint operations centre within the Umkhanyakude district.
She said emergency response teams, including the army, were on high alert. The public had to be ready to evacuate. She appealed to motorists not to try to cross flooded bridges.
“Persons with chronic illnesses such as diabetes, high blood pressure must ensure that their medication is easily accessible, especially in the event of a quick evacuation.”
Residents should stock up on canned food and have torches ready. The water supply to homes could be affected by flooding.
Read more on the cyclone here.