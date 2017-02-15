KZN 'leaving nothing to chance' as Dineo gains momentum

Durban – KwaZulu-Natal disaster management teams are “leaving nothing to chance” as cyclone Dineo grows, Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube said on Wednesday.

She said emergency response teams, including the army, were on high alert. The public had to be ready to evacuate. She appealed to motorists not to try to cross flooded bridges.

“Persons with chronic illnesses such as diabetes, high blood pressure must ensure that their medication is easily accessible, especially in the event of a quick evacuation.”

Residents should stock up on canned food and have torches ready. The water supply to homes could be affected by flooding.

