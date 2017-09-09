 

KZN man gets 33 years for house robbery, trying to kill cop

2017-09-09 18:23

Lizeka Tandwa, News24

(iStock)

Inanda - A man who had been linked to a house robbery was sentenced to 33 years imprisonment after trying to kill a police officer on Tuesday, KwaZulu-Natal police have said.

Sanele Armstrong Mhlongo, 21, was sentenced at Ntuzuma Regional Court this week, provincial police said on Saturday.

Mhlongo accosted an off-duty police officer in August 2015 while he was inside his vehicle at Ezimangweni area, Inanda.

"He shot and injured him with a rifle, then he robbed him of his service firearm," police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said.

"A case of attempted murder was opened at Inanda police station and the victim was taken to hospital for medical attention where he spent many months recuperating."

Mhlongo was then arrested and charged with attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm after the victim’s firearm was recovered from him.

He was also linked to a house robbery case that had occurred earlier in the area, police said.

"He remained in custody throughout the trial. Mhlongo was sentenced to 15 years for attempted murder, 15 years for house robbery and three years for illegal possession of firearm."

KZN Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa commended the Inanda investigating team for their determination.

"The accused showed that he does not deserve to be within the community and had to be sent to jail for his horrendous acts.

"I also applaud the detectives for linking the criminal to other robberies and sending well-prepared dockets to court for successful prosecution," Langa added.

