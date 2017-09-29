 

KZN mother who admitted to killing her baby to spend the weekend in jail

2017-09-29 22:25

Nation Nyoka

(iStock)

Durban – A 21-year-old woman who admitted to strangling her 11-month-old baby will have to wait until Tuesday to find out if she will be granted bail or not.

Nomfundo Thobekile Khanyile appeared at the Maphumulo Magistrate's Court in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday for murder.

"She admitted that she strangled her son and put his body in a pit toilet after an argument with [her] boyfriend. She was then placed under arrest and the murder docket was opened at Maphumulo SAPS," said the police's Colonel Thembeka Mbhele in a statement.

The incident happened on Monday, September 25, in Ntombiyehlulunina, Maphumulo. After the alleged murder and disposal of the body, the woman allegedly told her family that the child was missing, Mbhele said.

In a statement, Major General Bheki Langa, the acting provincial commissioner, praised the police detective who initiated the investigation for making sure that the suspect was arrested.

"It is outrageous to hear that the mother is capable of killing her own child. We hope that justice will be served," he said.

